The Brief A Milwaukee-based real estate company, F Street, is set to build 20 new homes at the former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus. The company is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to kickstart the redevelopment of the area. Marks the first time a Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity affiliate has partnered with a for-profit developer on a project of this scale.



Twenty new homes are set to be built on the former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus thanks to a partnership between a Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity affiliate and a Milwaukee-based real estate company.

New homes to be built at former UWM at Waukesha campus

What we know:

Habitat for Humanity Waukesha-Jefferson-Rock has agreed to partner with F Street, a local real estate company, to build 20 new homes at the campus at 1500 North University Drive. The partnership marks the first of its kind for a Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity affiliate due to the sheer scale of the project.

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Habitat's goal for the project is to show the good that affordable housing can bring to the area and hopes that the project becomes a model for other Habitat affiliates across the state.

What we don't know:

The timeline for when these new homes are set to be built is unknown at this time. F Street has a history of building large mixed-housing developments and has built apartments, town homes, and single-family homes, but it is not known what size the 20 new homes will be.

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The backstory:

The former UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus was closed following the 2025 spring semester after the University of Wisconsin's Board of Regents voted to discontinue the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's College of General Studies and its three academic departments: Arts & Humanities, Math & Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Business.

Habitat for Humanity's hope now is to redevelop the area into an affordable family neighborhood.