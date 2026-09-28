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UWM Waukesha campus, Habitat plans 20 new homes

By Nick Jachim
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Real Estate
Published September 28, 2026 3:57 PM CDT
Published September 28, 2026 3:57 PM CDT
Habitat for Humanity development slated for Waukesha
Habitat for Humanity development slated for Waukesha

Habitat for Humanity development slated for Waukesha

The former UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus site may soon be redeveloped. At the heart of the proposal is Habitat for Humanity. Melissa Songco from Habitat joined FOX6 NOW to talk more about this proposed development -- and what it could mean for the community.

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee-based real estate company, F Street, is set to build 20 new homes at the former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus.
    • The company is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to kickstart the redevelopment of the area.
    • Marks the first time a Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity affiliate has partnered with a for-profit developer on a project of this scale.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Twenty new homes are set to be built on the former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus thanks to a partnership between a Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity affiliate and a Milwaukee-based real estate company.

New homes to be built at former UWM at Waukesha campus

What we know:

Habitat for Humanity Waukesha-Jefferson-Rock has agreed to partner with F Street, a local real estate company, to build 20 new homes at the campus at 1500 North University Drive. The partnership marks the first of its kind for a Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity affiliate due to the sheer scale of the project.

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Habitat's goal for the project is to show the good that affordable housing can bring to the area and hopes that the project becomes a model for other Habitat affiliates across the state.

What we don't know:

The timeline for when these new homes are set to be built is unknown at this time. F Street has a history of building large mixed-housing developments and has built apartments, town homes, and single-family homes, but it is not known what size the 20 new homes will be.

Related

UWM Waukesha campus sale authorized, housing development planned
article

UWM Waukesha campus sale authorized, housing development planned

The Waukesha County Board approved an ordinance that authorizes the sale of the former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus.

The backstory:

The former UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha campus was closed following the 2025 spring semester after the University of Wisconsin's Board of Regents voted to discontinue the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's College of General Studies and its three academic departments: Arts & Humanities, Math & Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Business.

Habitat for Humanity's hope now is to redevelop the area into an affordable family neighborhood.

The Source: Habitat for Humanity Waukesha-Jefferson-Rock shared a news release announcing their partnership and plan to build homes on the former college campus. Details on why the campus was closed can be found on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee website.

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