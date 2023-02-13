United Airlines from Hawaii to SFO nearly plunged into Pacific Ocean, data shows

A United Airlines flight that departed Hawaii for San Francisco late last year came just 775 feet from colliding with the Pacific Ocean, data shows.

Statistics provided by Flightradar24 and first reported on by aviation news website The Air Current show that United Airlines Flight UA1722 reached an altitude of 2,200 feet about a minute after takeoff from Maui on Dec. 18, 2022, before plunging to 775 feet above sea level nearly 20 seconds later.

The Boeing 777-200 then began climbing again and reached its normal altitude before arriving in California.

"After landing at SFO, the pilots filed the appropriate safety report," a United Airlines spokesman told FOX Business in a statement. "United then closely coordinated with the FAA and ALPA [Air Line Pilots Association] on an investigation that ultimately resulted in the pilots receiving additional training. Safety remains our highest priority."

The spokesman added that the pilots involved fully cooperated with the investigation and have around 25,000 hours of flying experience between them.

However, United Airlines, when asked by FOX Business about what caused the plane to plummet, said it didn't have "anything additional" to share.

Weather at the time of departure showed heavy rain and a flash flood warning was in effect for Maui County that afternoon, according to The Air Current.

The Federal Aviation Administration told FOX Business that the plane’s flight crew "reported the incident to the FAA as part of a voluntary safety reporting program.

"The agency reviewed the incident and took appropriate action," the FAA added in a statement.