Unions endorse candidates in Wisconsin governor’s race; UAW backs Barnes

The Brief UAW endorses Mandela Barnes, FOX6 is first to report. Other unions have also gotten involved in backing candidates. Early, in-person voting starts this Tuesday, and many Democratic voters say they’re still undecided.



With early, in-person voting starting on Tuesday, July 28, another union is giving its backing to one of the candidates in the competitive Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor.

United Auto Workers Wisconsin State CAP Council endorses Mandela Barnes, FOX6 has learned.

What they're saying:

"Mandela has always been on the side of unions and working people. He walked the picket line with us and fought with us against plant closings," stated UAW Region 4 Director Brandon Campbell. "He believes as we do that union rights must be restored, the minimum wage must be a livable wage, the wealthy must pay their fair share of taxes and health care must be affordable and accessible to all."

Barnes stated he was honored to have the UAW’s backing.

Mandela Barnes

"My story is only possible because of UAW. My dad’s membership in UAW Local 1866 created the groundwork for my middle-class upbringing that opened the doors to so much opportunity. But far too many of those good-paying union jobs are gone and shipped overseas because of corporate greed. The system is rigged for billionaires and big corporations while working families get left behind—and I’m running for Governor to fight back by getting things done the Wisconsin Way," Barnes said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The other side

What we know:

Various unions have gotten involved in the race for governor.

Mandela Barnes has the backing of groups like the UAW, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1473, AFT Local 212, and the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund.

Joel Brennan’s endorsements include that of State Sen. Brad Pfaff and former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Related article

David Crowley has the backing of groups like the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, and the IBEW Wisconsin State Conference. Gov. Tony Evers also endorsed him, right as Crowley reentered the race the week after originally dropping out.

Francesca Hong has been endorsed by groups such as Democratic Socialists of America-Milwaukee, Democratic Socialists of America-Madison, and Our Wisconsin Revolution.

Kelda Roys has the backing of the statewide teachers’ union: WEAC (Wisconsin Education Association Council).

While Republican candidate Tom Tiffany has the endorsements of President Donald Trump, and groups like the Milwaukee Police Association and the Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

By the numbers

Dig deeper:

The federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics found in 2025 that union members made up about 6.4 percent of Wisconsin’s wage and salary workers, meaning about 173,000 Wisconsin workers are estimated to be union members.

These endorsements can give undecided voters perspective. The Marquette Law School Poll out last week found a sizable number of Democratic primary voters are still undecided.

The poll was conducted before Crowley reentered the race, and before Sara Rodriguez dropped out, so he was not in the poll and she was.

It found:

Undecided: 45%

Francesca Hong: 26%

Mandela Barnes: 15%

David Crowley: (not included)

Sara Rodriguez: 11%

Joel Brennan: 2%

Kelda Roys: 1%

The poll also asked voters about possible fall matchups. It found Republican Tom Tiffany beating the Democratic candidates, with the exception of Barnes.

Mandela Barnes: 44%

Tom Tiffany: 40%

Undecided: 16%

Francesca Hong: 40%

Tom Tiffany: 43%

Undecided: 17%

Kelda Roys: 38%

Tom Tiffany: 42%

Undecided: 21%

Joel Brennan: 39%

Tom Tiffany: 42%

Undecided: 19%

Related article

The Marquette Law School Poll’s margin of error for registered voters was +/-4.5%.