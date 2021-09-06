Uninhabited private island in Scotland up for sale at $70K

A private island in Scotland is up for sale and its listing price starts at around $70,000.

GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group recently put the uninhabited Isle of Càrn Deas on the market. The 22.5-acre island is located on the western coast of Scotland within the Summer Isles, an archipelago that sits on the mouth of Loch Broom.

While there are no inhabitable structures built on the island at this time, the lush green island reportedly has an abundance of seabird and aquatic life, according to GOLDCREST.

Isle of Càrn Deas also offers panoramic views of neighboring islands and mountains.

Sea-based activates the island can offer include sailing, scuba diving and fishing. Anglers have been known to catch mackerel, cod, pollock, coalfish, lobsters, crabs and more. The waters are reportedly frequented by porpoises, dolphins, whales, basking sharks and otters.

GOLDCREST describes the small island as being a "rugged and romantic" investment opportunity.

The island is roughly a 25-minute boat ride away from the Badentarbat Pier or Old Dornie Harbour, both of which are located in northern Scotland.

According to marketing materials, only small private charters can reach the Isle of Càrn Deas due to its shallow surrounding waters.

Buyers of the island will own Isle of Càrn Deas, but the land is also connected to the neighboring Isle of Càrn Iar through a shingle spit.

Isle of Càrn Iar is uninhabited as well, according to GOLDCREST.

Representatives from GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Isle of Càrn Deas is one of the many pieces of undeveloped land that GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group has put up for sale.

The new Edinburgh-based real estate company was founded earlier this year by Jon Lambert, Fenning Welstead and Jock Galbraith – three surveyors who previously worked at John Clegg & Co, a leading forestry and woodland company in the U.K.