UMOS hosts Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival in Milwaukee

The Brief Hundreds gathered in Milwaukee on Sunday to celebrate Mexican pride. The nonprofit UMOS hosted its 2026 Mexican Independence Day parade and festival. Close to 50 groups participated in the parade along Oklahoma Avenue.



Hundreds in Milwaukee came out to celebrate Mexican pride on Sunday, Sept. 13. The nonprofit UMOS held its 2026 Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival.

"This is beautiful," said Norma Vazquez, a parade attendee. "You see a lot of our people represented."

The parade kicked off on Oklahoma Avenue with close to 50 groups celebrating Mexican heritage and greeting a crowd of people waving on the sidelines.

"You see nothing but positive energy here," said Roberto, who said coming out to the parade was an annual tradition for him.

The parade ended on Chase Avenue, where the festival took over inside UMOS' parking lot with food, music, live performances and dancing.

Leaders said this year's theme was "Roots and Culture."

"We come together to celebrate our roots, celebrate our culture; that's what makes us different, but that also makes us united," said José Martinez, UMOS president and CEO.

Festival goers echoed that sentiment, saying, more than anything, they're proud of who they are and where they come from.

"We're giving, we're loving. We stand together as a unity," Vazquez said.