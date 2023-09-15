UAW strike: Milwaukee manufacturer impacted, CEO optimistic

In the midst of a strike affecting companies in Wisconsin, a Milwaukee company CEO stands unwaveringly optimistic.

STRATTEC makes automotive parts and components. The company produces key fobs, door handles and power tailgates for General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, which makes Chryslers.

The president and CEO said he's been keeping a close watch on the UAW strike and said it could impact sales by less than 10%.

STRATTEC key fob

He said STRATTEC will keep up with production, keep everyone employed and build inventory. The CEO said the company learned to adjust to COVID-19 and is in a good position.

"In a situation like this, our sales will drop a little, by less than 10, I expect. But we will keep production and keep everybody employed at the same levels, build a little bit of inventory, which will help in two ways," said Frank Krejci, the STRATTEC president and CEO. "When the strike is over, we can ramp up very easily, and number two, it allows us to get in balance our inventory."

STRATTEC also does business with foreign manufacturers and Tesla. The CEO said if the strike is more long term, it would have a much bigger impact.