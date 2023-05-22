U-Haul driver identified, charged after crashing truck into barriers near White House: police

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old Missouri man they say intentionally rammed a U-Haul truck into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House Monday.

U.S. Park Police say Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Officials released his name Tuesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez confirmed that Kandula graduated early from Marquette High School in Chesterfield in January 2022. The Rockwood School District released his yearbook photo.

The collision happened just before 10:00 p.m. near 16th Street. Roadways and walkways around the area were closed off while police investigated. No injuries were reported.

The incident prompted the evacuation at The Hay-Adams hotel on 800 block of 16th Street.

Sai Varshith Kandula (Rockwood School District)

Cell phone video shot at the scene showed the truck crashing into the barriers. Law enforcement recovered a red, white, and black Nazi flag from the vehicle. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says a backpack, duct tape, and a notebook with pages full of writing was also retrieved from the truck.

Had the barriers been breached, two fences providing additional layers of security would have been in-between the driver and the White House. Lafayette Square has long been one of the nation’s most prominent venues for demonstration near the Executive Mansion. The park was closed for nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but it reopened in May 2021.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Note - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED (due to hate symbol appearing in the top video).