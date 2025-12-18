Wisconsin child deaths tied to respiratory illness; COVID-19 and influenza

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first pediatric respiratory illness-associated deaths in two children from Wisconsin. One death is a result of COVID-19 and the other is from influenza. DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday confirmed two children from Wisconsin have died from respiratory illness this season. One death is a result of COVID-19 and the other is from influenza.

"It's with heavy hearts that DHS reports the first pediatric deaths of the respiratory virus season in Wisconsin," said DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt. "This is a reminder about how serious these viruses can be, but it's not too late to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. Respiratory vaccines are safe, effective, and the best tool we have to prevent doctor visits, hospitalization, and death for Wisconsinites."

Getting vaccinated

Dig deeper:

DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. You can receive both vaccines at the same time.

To protect against RSV, it is recommended that between September through January, those who are 32-36 weeks pregnant get one dose of the maternal RSV vaccine. For infants born to mothers who did not receive the RSV vaccine during pregnancy, DHS recommends those under 8 months old and those 8-19 months with an increased risk of RSV be immunized against RSV. Adults 75 and older and those 50-74 who have an increased risk of RSV are also eligible to get vaccinated against RSV.

To find and schedule a vaccine, Wisconsin residents are encouraged to check with their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, pharmacy, or community clinic.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Those who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance does not cover vaccines can find help through programs including the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program.

Protection against respiratory viruses

What you can do:

Wisconsinites can take the following daily actions to help stop the spread of germs and increase protection against respiratory viruses:

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching their nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if feeling sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

Find up-to-date information about respiratory illness activity for the current respiratory virus season on the DHS website.