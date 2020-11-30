Three hospitalized after speeding vehicle strikes Uber, police say

Three people were hospitalized after a speeding car struck an Uber vehicle in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

Police say a Dodge Charger was traveling north on Bedford Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck a Honda Accord being used as an Uber vehicle. Both drivers- males, 22 years old- were hospitalized in stable condition. The 32-year-old passenger of the Uber was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Video of the aftermath of the crash which occurred at about 12:30 a.m. shows a mangled white and black Dodge charger with a grim reaper painted on the side near the intersection of Bedford and Dekalb Avenues.

Video posted to Instagram but later removed reportedly showed the same Dodge Charger doing donuts less than 24 hours earlier.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No arrests had been made.