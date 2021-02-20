TSA hiring 6K airport security screening officers in anticipation of summer travel

article

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting that summer travel is going to soar.

On Friday, the agency announced it will be hiring more than 6,000 Transportation Security Officers by the summer.

The TSA is expecting that more people will begin traveling again in the summer, particularly as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available.

"TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system," Melanie Harvey, TSA’s Security Operations acting executive assistant administrator, said in a statement.

"Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely," Harvey added. "We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission."

According to the announcement, the TSA is looking to fill part-time and full-time roles at 430 U.S. airports.

The agency said it has already announced "targeted recruitment, virtual job fairs, and opportunities in dozens of cities."

The TSA also said it is particularly looking for people "who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems."

