Trust set up for kids saved from abusive home by Florida server: police

Donations are being accepted for an 11-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister who were rescued from an allegedly abusive home thanks to a quick-thinking waitress in Orlando.

Flavaine Carvalho said she was working on her day off at Mrs. Potato Restaurant on South Kirkman Road on New Year's Day when she noticed at one of her tables, everyone got food except an 11-year-old boy.

That's when she said she noticed bruises on the boy's face and arms.

She said she wrote, "Do you need help? Ok" and stood behind his parents where they couldn't see. After several attempts, Carvalho said that he signaled yes. Police were immediately called.

His stepfather, Timothy Wilson II, and mother Kristen Swann were arrested on several charges.

The boy was taken to get medical attention -- that's when horrific injuries and details were discovered.

"What this child had gone through, it was torture," police said during a news conference. "Seeing what that 11-year-old had to go through, it shocks your soul."

"He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door. He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly. He also said he didn’t get to eat on a regular basis as punishment."

During Thursday's news conference, even OPD Special Victims Unit Det. Erin Lawler became emotional.

"If Ms. Carvalho would not have said something when she saw it, that little boy would probably not be with us, much longer."

The couple's 4-year-old child was also removed from the home. Both children are in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

A trust account has been created in support of the children involved in this alleged abuse case. Those who wish to donate can send those donations to the address below:

COLE, SCOTT & KISSANE, P.A. Trust Account

c/o The Northern Trust Company

600 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2400

Miami, Florida 33131

Attn: Michael Villasana

