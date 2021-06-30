Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to be charged Thursday, WSJ reports

article

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer on Thursday according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, says the crime are related to unpaid taxes on fringe benefits.

They would be the first criminal charges against the former president’s company after a three-year investigation.

Allen Weisselberg is the company’s longtime chief financial officer. He reportedly refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Trump himself isn’t expected to be charged, according to the company's lawyer.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and New York state attorney general’s office have been investigating whether employees illegally avoided paying taxes on cars, apartments, and tuitions that were paid for by the company.

It isn't illegal for a company to offer employees tuition help, lease them cars or let them use company-owned apartments, but such arrangements can be subject to income tax.

Any charges filed on Thursday could just be the beginning as the investigations continue.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization met Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a last bid to forestall any indictment stemming.

