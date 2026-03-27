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Truck crashes into Milwaukee coffee shop, driver sought

By
Published  March 27, 2026 3:54pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Truck crashes into coffee shop

Truck crashes into coffee shop

Grace Coffee Co. shared surveillance video that shows a pickup truck that crashed into the business on March 27.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run.
    • It happened near Water and Erie in the city's Historic Third Ward.
    • Video showed the aftermath of a pickup truck crashing into a coffee shop.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a coffee shop early Friday morning, March 27.

What we know:

It happened around 1:45 a.m. FOX6 News obtained video and photos from Grace Coffee Co., near Water and Erie in the Historic Third Ward, which showed the truck inside the business and the damage left behind.

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No injuries have been reported. On its Facebook page, the business said it would be closed until further notice.

Image 1 of 6

Truck crashes into building near Water and Erie (Courtesy: Grace Coffee Co.)

What you can do:

MPD said the driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7212; to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: FOX6 News obtained video and photos from Grace Coffee Co. and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsHistoric Third Ward