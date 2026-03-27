Truck crashes into Milwaukee coffee shop, driver sought

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run. It happened near Water and Erie in the city's Historic Third Ward. Video showed the aftermath of a pickup truck crashing into a coffee shop.



Milwaukee police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a coffee shop early Friday morning, March 27.

What we know:

It happened around 1:45 a.m. FOX6 News obtained video and photos from Grace Coffee Co., near Water and Erie in the Historic Third Ward, which showed the truck inside the business and the damage left behind.

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No injuries have been reported. On its Facebook page, the business said it would be closed until further notice.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Truck crashes into building near Water and Erie (Courtesy: Grace Coffee Co.)

What you can do:

MPD said the driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7212; to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 tips app.