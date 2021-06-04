'Tropical Tailgate' at American Family Field for single-game tickets

Brewers fans lined up at American Family Field to get their hands on single-game tickets for Re-Opening Day.

Some fans even camped out overnight for what the Brewers call a "Tropical Tailgate."

The anticipation is finally over as single-game tickets are on sale for games at 100% capacity and fans Friday morning say it's been a long time waiting but this is finally bringing them a sense of normalcy.

Before the sun rises, these early birds get the worm...or Brewers tickets in this case.

"I’m here to finally get my tickets, be able to be here with 45,000 of my closest friends," fan Joseph Brown said.

"Get to finally take out my tropical shirt and enjoy the weather," Brown said.

"The Tropical Tailgate is just a play on the Arctic Tailgate that we had every year when individual tickets go on sale," Teddy Werner said.

The tropical-themed party, a chance for fans to buy single-game full capacity tickets.

And as the sun rises -- so do the spirits of these baseball lovers for what's seeming to feel like a normal season.

"I’m very excited for a much more louder crowd," fan Sam Michael said

"To finally be here with so many people it’s such an exciting scene," Joseph Brown said.

And since it's not the arctic tailgate -- it's all smiles at the ballpark.

"I would say it’s the weather – and I mean look we’re also 60 games into a season so that’s a little bit different."

Fans getting to know each other over the smell of bacon and excitement for what's to come for the brewers.

"Go Brewers! Can’t wait to be back at 100% capacity," Michael said.

June 25 is the first game the Brewers will have full capacity. They're calling it "Re-Opening Day."

For tickets -- CLICK HERE.