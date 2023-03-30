Train derailment, fire in western Minnesota; evacuation order lifted

More than a dozen rail cars on a BNSF train derailed near Raymond, Minnesota, early Thursday, with several derailed tankers carrying ethanol starting on fire.

BNSF told FOX 9 approximately 22 rail cars derailed at 1:02 a.m. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup liquid. Numerous rail cars were engulfed in flames.

The EPA Great Lakes tweeted four cars containing ethanol, which is a highly flammable product, ruptured, caught fire and continue to burn.

Crews were still working to put out the flames as of 10:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Residents evacuated, highway closed near derailment

Image 1 of 27 ▼ A BNSF train derailed at about 1 a.m. Thursday, March 30, and started on fire. (FOX 9)

The area within a half-mile of the derailment was evacuated to nearby Prinsburg, Minnesota. Residents in the area received alerts on their phones and first responders went door to door to evacuate people as many slept.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes before noon on Thursday, the sheriff's office said. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

No travel is advised in the area. Highway 23 is closed in Raymond until further notice, according to MnDOT.

The EPA is providing air monitoring at and around the site, as well as throughout the community, the agency tweeted.

An estimated time for reopening the railroad track is not yet available, the sheriff's office said.

Gov. Walz visits residents near derailment

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state emergency management leaders traveled to Raymond Thursday morning, pledging their full support to those impacted.

"I am immensely grateful for the swift, coordinated response between local, state, and national partners to ensure the immediate safety of the Raymond community," Walz said in a statement. "The state’s multi-agency emergency response team will continue working on the ground to ensure health and safety. This incident has highlighted the critical need to invest in rail safety and the state’s emergency management response to prevent incidents like this from happening again."

The governor was briefed by United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,

"FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN. At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigation," Buttigieg tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, tweeted about the derailment, saying the first priority is to keep Raymond residents safe. She also says this is a reminder of why Congress must pass strong rail safety legislation.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Senate will hold a rail safety hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31, to discuss a bill that would implement emergency response planning and establish training requirements aimed at improving rail safety.