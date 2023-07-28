Over 10,000 cases of Trader Joe's broccoli cheddar soup recalled due to bugs in florets

article

A voluntary recall for nearly 10,900 cases of Trader Joe’s broccoli cheddar soup is underway.

Frozen broccoli florets in cases of 20-ounce Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup contained insects, prompting the recall, an enforcement report published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods, a Pennsylvania-based company, recalled the soup July 10.

FOX Business reached out to Trader Joe’s and Winter Gardens Quality Foods for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Shoppers line up as they wait for the grand opening of a Trader Joe's Oct. 18, 2013, in Pinecrest, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The recall of the broccoli cheddar soup cases comes the same month the grocery store chain had a recall due to the possibility of rocks inside Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with certain sell-by dates.

Stores in seven states — California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington — received the 10,889 cases of broccoli cheddar soup potentially containing bugs, according to the FDA document.

The FDA enforcement report about the recall identified 15 lot numbers and use-by dates. The dates of the affected soup include July 18-20, July 25-27, Aug. 1-2, Aug 9-10, Aug. 29-30, Sept. 4, Sept. 6 and Sept. 15, according to the agency.

A Trader Joe's in Buffalo, N.Y., July 10, 2015. (Melissa Renwick/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Expand

On its website, Trader Joe’s said it created the broccoli cheddar soup in response to the popularity of the grocery chain’s Unexpected Cheddar cheese. The company first started offering that cheese in 2011, and the product became a favorite among shoppers.

