Toyota recalling 381K Tacoma trucks over axle issue that may result in crashes

On Tuesday, Toyota announced a recall of about 381,000 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. over concerns that a part could separate from the vehicle's rear axle.

The trucks impacted in the recall are models from 2022 through 2023.

In a statement from the car company, Toyota explained that welding debris left on the ends of the car's axles could possibly cause nuts to come loose over time.

Toyota says if the nuts fall off, the axle could separate, negatively impacting the vehicle's stability and brake performance.

Toyota did not confirm whether any of the impacted vehicles were involved in a crash or have caused any injuries.

"Welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly during manufacturing could cause certain retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, potentially causing a part to separate from the axle," Toyota wrote in an announcement on its website.

In its statement, Toyota included details on how the automaker's dealers can inspect vehicles covered by the recall.

"For all involved, vehicles, Toyota dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts at no cost to customers. If axle components are damaged as a result of this condition, they will be repaired or replaced, if necessary, based on inspection criteria," Toyota explained.

How to check if your car is impacted

Customers can check out Toyota.com/recall or go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 's website.

Customers should also reach out to Toyota's customer support line, calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331 for Toyota vehicles.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.



