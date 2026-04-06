Town of Osceola rollover crash; medical incident caused driver to veer

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The Brief Deputies and bystanders rescued a 57-year-old woman from a rollover crash on Highway 45 after she was found non-responsive and not breathing. Officers performed CPR on-site until the driver resumed breathing; she was then transported to a medical center with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe a medical incident caused the driver to veer off the road and strike an embankment, leading to the vehicle overturning.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in the Township of Osceola on Monday, April 6.

Rollover crash investigation

What we know:

Multiple 911 calls came in around 10:45 a.m. on Monday about the wreck that happened on US Highway 45. The initial reports were that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and nonresponsive.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with Eden Fire Department and Campbellsport Ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

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The first deputy on the scene was able to remove the driver from the vehicle with the assistance of two bystanders. The deputy saw that the woman was not breathing and began performing CPR. A second deputy arrived on scene and further assisted with CPR. Shortly after, the woman began breathing on her own.

The woman was transported by ambulance to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation findings

Dig deeper:

Investigators later determined the 57-year-old Kewaskum woman and lone occupant of the vehicle, was southbound on USH 45 when she left the roadway, struck a driveway embankment, and overturned her vehicle. It is believed she suffered a medical incident which caused her vehicle to leave the roadway.

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USH 45 was closed between CTH F and CTH W for approximately 45 minutes. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on scene with traffic control. The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.