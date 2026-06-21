Town of Delafield shooting, suspect arrested in 'domestic incident'

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The Brief One person was shot and seriously wounded in the town of Delafield on Sunday. The sheriff's office described it as a "domestic incident" and said a suspect is in custody. There are no remaining safety concerns for the public, the sheriff's office said.



The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a suspect is in custody after a man was shot and seriously wounded in the town of Delafield on Sunday.

Town of Delafield shooting

What we know:

It happened just before 3 p.m. Investigators described the shooting, which happened at a home on McDowell Road, as a "domestic incident."

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The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff's office identified the suspect as a 25-year-old man.

The sheriff's office said there are no remaining safety concerns for the public.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting or how the victim and suspect in the "domestic incident" knew one another.

The sheriff's office did not say whether criminal charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

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