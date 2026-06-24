Town of Delafield man accused of trying to kill dad on Father's Day

The Brief Connor Zastrow is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his father twice in the abdomen during an argument about gun laws. Police recovered multiple loaded weapons, and Zastrow allegedly admitted plans to shoot a Hartland police officer who had recently given him an OWI. A Waukesha County court commissioner set Zastrow's cash bond at $500,000 on June 24, calling him a danger to society.



A Town of Delafield man is charged with attempted homicide after police said he tried to kill his dad on Father's Day. 25-year-old Connor Zastrow made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Wednesday afternoon, June 24.

Accused of attempted homicide

What we know:

Police said Zastrow fired three shots at his father. Two of them hit the victim in his abdomen.

Connor Zastrow

Police said they found additional loaded guns in Zastrow's bedroom and car – including an AR-15-style rifle.

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Officials said Zastrow and his father went out for lunch on Father's Day. When they got back to their Town of Delafield home, investigators said Zastrow was sitting on the front porch with a gun. Zastrow's girlfriend told police she heard the two arguing about "gun laws." When the father tried to take the gun away, Zastrow punched his dad in the face, and then the girlfriend heard gunshots.

Connor Zastrow

The father later told police, "The kid is not right," and that Zastrow suffers from undiagnosed mental health issues.

Interview with accused

What they're saying:

In an interview with police, Zastrow allegedly indicated plans to shoot a Hartland police officer who had recently given Zastrow an OWI.

Connor Zastrow

A Waukesha County court commissioner called Zastrow a flight risk, and danger to society when setting cash bond at $500,000.

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"He seemed bothered by this person trying to take his gun away. I can only imagine what he would do to someone he didn't have a relationship with," said Court Commissioner Christopher Bailey.

When asked why Zastrow would shoot his father, police Zastrow responded that he is "just disturbed or homicidal, I guess."

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