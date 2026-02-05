Town of Cedarburg fatal crash involving school bus, 1 dead

article

One person died in a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in the Town of Cedarburg on Thursday, Feb. 5.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, at 1:18 p.m. deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck on County Highway I near Cedar Creek Road (just north of the City of Cedarburg).

Based on witness statements and the initial investigation, authorities say the Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on County Highway I when it began to drift over the centerline. The pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane and struck the school bus head-on. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane.

Only the driver was on the GO Riteway school bus. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The 71-year-old bus driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The pickup truck was driven by a 57-year-old man from West Bend. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle and needed extrication. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver died at the scene.