Toast opened their first location in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood back in 2018
Brian Kramp is in their new kitchen in Cedarburg with a sample of the menu at this Hip spot for American eats.
Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
At Toast in Cedarburg, their menu is loaded with unique flavor combinations for breakfast, lunch and brunch
Brian Kramp is getting a sample of the menu at Toast’s second and newest location.