Titletown to kick off fall with new and returning activities

With fall just around the corner, Titletown is set to welcome community members and guests with several new activities to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and changing seasons.

Starting this week, each Thursday will feature Titletown Beats, presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin, a weekly outdoor concert on Ariens Hill with music from local bands.

According to a press release, the first event on Sept. 3 will host NEW Piano Guys Dueling Pianos, and subsequent weeks will include jazz, bluegrass and a contemporary strings band, with food and beverages available for purchase. Registration is recommended, as limited walk-up seating will be available prior to each concert.

For more information, visit titletown.com/events/calendar/titletown-beats.

Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps will continue the next few weeks on Fridays, and in following weeks, Campfire Fridays will return for the fall from Sept. 18 until Oct. 16, with weekly entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. To ensure physical distancing, multiple campfires will be placed throughout the plaza.

Community members can continue visiting Ariens Hill for Drinks with a View Thursdays through Sundays, with themed beverages offered daily. For dates, times and drink specials, visit titletown.com/events/calendar/drinks-with-a-view.

Additionally, fitness, exercise and dance classes, ranging from yoga, Zumba, Cardio Kickboxing and Boot Camp to Line Dancing and Ballroom Dancing will continue to be offered daily. Programming geared toward kids and families will also be featured, including Mad Scientist Saturday, Chess Lessons and Acoustic Lunch. Many programs require registration to ensure compliance with social distancing requirements.

To see a full schedule of daily activities and register, please visit titletown.com/events/calendar.

According to a press release, Titletown continues enhancing its procedures to help ensure guests and participants can stay healthy and safe. The current procedures include requiring registration for many in-person activities, with limits to number of participants to allow for appropriate social distancing, as well as requiring the use of masks for all indoor spaces.

The Turn and 46 Below remain open to the public, and masks are required to be worn unless actively eating or drinking. Titletown’s football field, playground and game courts are open, but guests are reminded to bring their own equipment, according to a press release.