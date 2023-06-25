Titan implosion latest: Marine Board Investigation begins

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that a Marine Board Investigation is set to begin regarding the implosion of the Titan submersible.

Authorities from the U.S. and Canada have begun the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion and are grappling with questions of who is responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded.

All five people on board were killed.

As the investigation proceeds, a salvage operation is also ongoing with a priority to try to recover items from the sea floor.

It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to lead what is sure to be a complex investigation involving several countries.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the U.S. but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington, but closed when the Titan was found.

The Polar Prince, the main support ship for the Titan submersible, arrives at the Port of St. Johns in Newfoundland, Canada. Picture date: Saturday June 24, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France, and the U.S.