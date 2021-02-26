Tiger Woods 'recovering and in good spirits' after undergoing procedures on injuries from Tuesday's crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods announced on social media that he is recovering and in good spirits just three days after the horrific crash in Rolling Hills Estates.

According to Woods' Twitter account, the golfer underwent successful procedures on his injuries Friday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"He is recovering and in good spirits," Woods' Twitter account said.

On Tuesday morning, Woods left a hotel in Rancho Palos Verdes to do a video shoot. While he was on his way to the shoot in a courtesy 2021 Genesis GV-80, the golfer veered into the center divider, into oncoming traffic, before the SUV tumbled downhill and hit a tree.

Deputies in Los Angeles County do not expect Woods to face charges in connection to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

