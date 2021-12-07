Through Christmas Eve enjoy one of the best-known stories of the season

A Christmas Carol is back at The Pabst Theatre.

Brian is on stage learning some secrets that bring this holiday favorite to life.

About A Christmas Carol (website)

Make up for lost time with family and friends this holiday season as our full ensemble production joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater. A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption. Featuring Lee E. Ernst as Ebenezer Scrooge, it’s the perfect way for audiences of all ages to celebrate the season!