Thousands of We Energies customers in Milwaukee County without power

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The Brief Thousands of We Energies customers are without power on Monday, July 27. Anyone experiencing a power outage can report it online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797. This is a developing story.



The We Energies outage map showed more than 18,000 customers without power on Monday morning, Jul 27.

"Crews are in the area investigating the cause of the outages. Once the cause is identified, they will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," said We Energies. "We will continue to update the online outage map with the latest information."

Report a power outage

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

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We Energies safety tips

What you can do:

For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions