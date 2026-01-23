Thiensville Walgreens retail theft; police seek male suspect

article

The Brief Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a retail theft at a Walgreens in Thiensville. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 22, around 2:50 p.m. Police say the man took two bottles of Don Julio tequila.



Thiensville police are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.

Theft details

What we know:

According to the Thiensville Police Department, shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, a man entered the Walgreens on Main Street and grabbed a plastic shopping basket before selecting two bottles of Don Julio tequila and leaving.

The suspect is described as a male, black, approximately 50 years of age, 6'00" tall, and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, and a blue stocking-style winter hat.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you can identify the man or have additional information, contact the Thiensville Police Department at 262-242-2100.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Thiensville Police Department.



