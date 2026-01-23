Thiensville Walgreens retail theft; police seek male suspect
THIENSVILLE, Wis. - Thiensville police are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.
Theft details
What we know:
According to the Thiensville Police Department, shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, a man entered the Walgreens on Main Street and grabbed a plastic shopping basket before selecting two bottles of Don Julio tequila and leaving.
The suspect is described as a male, black, approximately 50 years of age, 6'00" tall, and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, and a blue stocking-style winter hat.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you can identify the man or have additional information, contact the Thiensville Police Department at 262-242-2100.
