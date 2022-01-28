‘The Masked Singer’: Nick Cannon and Ken Jeong discuss working on FOX show together

It’s a ‘The Masked Singer’ reunion.

On Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show, the host and comedian sat down virtually with Ken Jeong, a panelist on ‘The Masked Singer,’ to talk about working together on FOX’s hit reality series.

"I learned so much from you over the past six seasons," Jeong, who also hosts the FOX series "I Can See Your Voice," said Wednesday. "I don't think I've ever said this before publicly. What Nick does behind the scenes on 'The Masked Singer' — you're the best listener. You're the best host on television because you listen the best."

Nick Cannon interviews Ken Jeong on his daytime talk show. (Credit: Nick Cannon show)

Jeong continued, adding "We’ll all go off on rants for 10, 15 minutes and Nick is so patient. You just wait, and then as soon as you see an opening at the very end when I say something silly, then you just crush it with like a punchline, and it's so artful what you do behind the scenes."

FOX renews "I Can See Your Voice" for second season

Fox recently renewed its hit music guessing game show "I Can See Your Voice" for a second season, which premiered on Jan. 5. Jeong returned as host and executive producer.

Each week one contestant has the chance to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

Season Seven of "The Masked Singer" gets premiere date

The reunion between the two co-stars also comes on the heels of FOX’s announcement of spring-season television premiere dates.

The network revealed Wednesday "The Masked Singer" will return for its seventh season on Wednesday, March 9.

"We have so much fun on ‘The Masked Singer," Cannon added.

The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition will, once again, feature host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

