‘The Masked Singer’ finale crowns Goldfish as Season 11 winner

During the Season 11 premiere of "The Masked Singer" earlier this year, Goldfish was the series’ opening performance.

Then, on Wednesday evening during the eleventh season’s finale, the diva-dressed fish swam away as the big winner of the Fox reality-singing series.

Throughout the season, Goldfish performed "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo, "Unforgettable" by Nat King Cole and "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette.

Sporting an orange bun hairstyle and prawn earrings, Goldfish was revealed as popular film and television actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgens is Goldfish on ‘The Masked Singer’

"It’s honestly the most incredible thing ever," the 35-year-old said, adding, "I’ve just been so excited to take my mask off and stare into Rita’s eyes and be like, ‘girl this is why I couldn’t hang out with you.’"

Goldfish performs on the "One Mask Takes it All" season finale of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Rita Ora, who accurately guessed that Hudgens was underneath the costume, responded: "You absolutely killed it sis. You killed it so hard."

Hudgens made her feature film debut in "Thirteen," but rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series. The actress is currently expecting her first baby with her husband, Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker.

"I got to hide behind a mask and do the thing that I love so much," Hudgens said during an exit interview while tearing up. "It’s been beautiful and freeing and just magic."

Scott Porter is Gumball

Gumball was also revealed Wednesday as the actor and star of "Friday Night Lights" Scott Porter.

"I don’t have any actual legitimate training," Porter said. "I didn’t know I could do this until tonight. But, I’m so glad I did."

Gumball performs on "The Masked Singer" stage. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Porter, 44, is also no stranger to Hudgens, who starred alongside her in the 2009 film "Bandslam."

"I put everything I have into this. It’s because of my family, my wife, my kids at home. I had the most fun I could ever possibly have. Really, honestly, thank you so much," he said.

Ken Jeong concluded: "Our best finale ever, for sure."