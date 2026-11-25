The Brief The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works offices will be closed on Nov. 27–28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Saturday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30, DPW services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation. Below is a list of changes that residents need to know.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is modifying some operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

Local perspective:

The DPW offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. They will be open for standard weekend hours of operation on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29.

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Timeline:

Here are modified hours for garbage, recycling, parking enforcement and other city services.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Drop-Off Centers will be open on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop-Off Centers winter hours start with a Sunday closure on Nov. 29. They will then be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Collection days shift forward after each city holiday; review the collection schedule on the city's website

Parking enforcement and towing

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Nov. 26.

No overnight parking enforcement Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Nov. 26, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement Thursday night into Friday morning, Nov. 27, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Night parking enforcement resumes Friday night into Saturday morning, Nov. 28, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Tow Lot will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Tow Lot will be open on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime

Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

Dig deeper:

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.