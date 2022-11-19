Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway; partners give away 400 free dinners🦃

article

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Interchange Food Pantry and Walmart are partnering to make sure you have a Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20.

Interchange Food Pantry and Walmart are planning to give away 400 Thanksgiving dinners between the two days.

The Thanksgiving food that will be given away to guests includes:

One turkey or ham, cranberry sauce, stuffing, yams, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, vegetable broth, along with twenty pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables: collard greens, sweet potatoes, potatoes, onions, oranges, and apples.

There is a limit of one Thanksgiving box per household.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Interchange Food Pantry on 130 E. Juneau Avenue.