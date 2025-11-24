article

The Brief Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. Here’s a look at what restaurants will be open and closed Thanksgiving Day. Be sure to contact individual restaurants as hours may vary by location.



Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and while many people stay home and cook up a feast for the family, others may decide to save the time cooking and washing dishes and instead head out to eat.

For those who are looking to head out to eat, here are the restaurants that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Applebee’s

Select locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours may vary by location. Customers should double-check their nearest location.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins locations are locally owned and operated, so hours will vary by location.

Benihana

Some Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving with a special Prix fixed menu. Click here for details.

Burger King

Hours vary by location. Customers should check the hours of their nearest Burger King location.

Boston Market

Restaurants will be open, and Boston Market is offering a Thanksgiving menu.

Cracker Barrel

Open, but encourage customers to check local hours.

Dave and Buster’s

Hosting family for Thanksgiving? Dave and Buster's will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Click here for details.

Denny’s

Open, but encourage customers to check local hours.

FILE - An exterior view of the Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Muncy. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dunkin’

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary, so please verify with your nearest location.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's is offering a special 2-course menu for Thanksgiving. Restaurants will be open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here for details.

IHOP

Open but hours may vary.

Jimmy John’s

Most locations will be open but hours may vary by store. Be sure to call to verify hours.

Krispy Kreme

Open but shops will close at 2 p.m. local time.

FILE - Maggiano's Little Italy Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard in downtown Houston, Texas. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s locations will be open, and it will also be offering a Thanksgiving menu. Restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

McDonald’s

For those in need of a quick meal on the go, some McDonald's restaurants will be open across the country. Specific locations and hours will vary by restaurant and owner/operator. Use the McDonald's website or app to verify. Click here for details

Popeyes

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary.

Rodizio Grill

Rodizio Grill will be open with a special Thanksgiving menu. Hours and locations may vary. Click here for details.

Ruby Tuesday

Selection locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to call their local restaurant to verify hours.

Starbucks

Most stores will be open, but hours may vary and customers are encouraged to check local hours.

Taco Bell

Open, but hours may vary. Check with local restaurants just in case.

TGIF

Locations will be open, but customers are encouraged to call ahead to verify hours.

Waffle House

Open but hours may vary. Customers should double-check with their nearest Waffle House to verify hours.

Wendy’s

Restaurants will be open.

White Castle

Restaurants Closed on Thanksgiving

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Olive Garden