Texas woman at center of abortion lawsuit leaves state to have procedure

A Texas woman at the center of a lawsuit against the state's abortion ban has fled the state in order to get an abortion.

Kate Cox was seeking an abortion after learning her baby was at a high risk for a condition known as trisomy 18, which has a very high likelihood of miscarriage or stillbirth and low survival rates, according to a lawsuit filed on her behalf by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Furthermore, doctors have told Cox that if the baby's heartbeat were to stop, inducing labor would carry a risk of a uterine rupture because of her two prior cesareans sections, and that another C-section at full term would endanger her ability to carry another child.

The Center for Reproductive Rights shared about her decision to leave the state and is not disclosing her whereabouts. They also stated in a letter to the Texas Supreme Court clerk that they still intend to proceed with the case as "the issues in this case are capable of repetition yet evading review."

Cox was 20 weeks pregnant when she filed what is believed to be the first lawsuit of its kind since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that overturned Roe v. Wade.

A state judge granted Cox permission to get an abortion despite the state ban, but that decision was appealed by the state and the Texas Supreme Court put a hold on that ruling Friday night.

Late Monday evening, the Texas Supreme Court ruled against Cox, reversing the lower court's decision and directing it to vacate the temporary restraining order it granted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.