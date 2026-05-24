Teen tased, attacked at Sturtevant quinceañera; mother wants charges filed

The Brief A Racine mother said her 14-year-old daughter was tased, punched and kicked Saturday night at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant. Racine police said they assisted with a call for a large fight involving possibly 100 people around 10 p.m. The girl’s mother said her daughter had minor injuries and wants the people involved in the attack to be charged.



Police are investigating after a Racine mother said her 14-year-old daughter was tased, punched and kicked during a fight at a quinceañera in Sturtevant.

What we know:

The fight happened Saturday night, May 23, at Fountain Banquet Hall. The girl’s mother, who did not want to be identified to protect her daughter, said video of the fight left her furious.

The mother said her daughter attended the quinceañera, a celebration traditionally held for a girl’s 15th birthday in the Latin community. She said her daughter ran into a group of girls from another school who she had previously had problems with.

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At some point, the mother said, a fight broke out, and multiple people attacked her daughter before security broke it up.

Racine police said they assisted with a call around 10 p.m. for a large fight involving possibly 100 people.

What they're saying:

"I am livid, you know," said the mother, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her daughter. "Last night was completely overboard and uncalled for […] She was hysterical. You don't expect to go out to a party and almost not make it home."

The mother said her daughter had minor injuries but is otherwise okay. She said she wants the people involved to be charged.

"One wrong hit, one wrong tase, could have went wrong for my daughter. I don't think they understand the severity of the situation," the mother said.

She said some of the girls tried to fight her daughter days before the quinceañera, and she wants the conflict to end.

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"I just won't stop until something happens," the mother said.

The mother said she also wants parents to do more to check their children’s behavior.

Dig deeper:

Fountain Banquet Hall was contacted for comment but did not respond.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is the lead law enforcement agency in Sturtevant. A response from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was also pending.