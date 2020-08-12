Expand / Collapse search
Teen stabbed, set on fire in the Bronx; suspect arrested

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Updated 23 mins ago
New York
Police have arrested a young man in the murder of an 18-year-old in the Bronx. Authorities charged Adones Betances with murder and manslaughter in the death of Winston Ortiz. Reported by Linda Schmidt

NEW YORK - Police have busted a man they say stabbed and set a teen on fire, killing him, in the Bronx.

After an investigation and interview, the NYPD arrested Adones Betances, 22, at about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged him with murder and manslaughter in the death of Winston Ortiz, 18, the department said.

Authorities said that Ortiz and Betances were arguing on the fifth floor of an apartment building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives believe Betances then suddenly stabbed Ortiz multiple times in the chest, doused him with gasoline, and then set him on fire.

Police officers found Ortiz unconscious with extensive burns on his body. EMS took him to Harlem Hospital where he later died.

As detectives escorted Betances out of the 44th precinct station house on Thursday evening, he told reporters that he was framed.

Winston Ortiz, 18, is dead after being stabbed and doused in gasoline in an apartment building hallway in the Highbridge section of the borough.

