The Brief Tenley Biggar, 14, was the first patient in Wisconsin to undergo Vertebral Body Tethering, or VBT. Children’s Wisconsin Surgeon Dr. Channing Tassone is the first doctor in the state to perform VBT. Children’s is the only hospital in Wisconsin currently performing the scoliosis procedure.



An innovative surgery is giving kids in Wisconsin a new option for scoliosis treatment. The procedure allows for more flexibility in patients.

Spinal transformation

What To Know:

Tenley Biggar is back at Children’s Wisconsin Greenfield Clinic for a look at a transformation that’s been happening to her spine over the last six months.

"I had no idea it was as bad as it was," Biggar said.

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Tenley was diagnosed with scoliosis at 13 after a large curve in her spine had been found during a check-up. Tenley wore a brace for a year, but she was not seeing a major change. That is when she became part of the 3% of scoliosis patients needing surgery.

"She had exactly the right amount of growth remaining," Children’s Wisconsin Surgeon Dr. Channing Tassone said.

A new method

How it works:

Dr. Tassone recommended a new way to straighten the spine, a procedure called Vertebral Body Tethering. It has been around in Europe for a decade and recently is being done in the U.S. Tenley became the first to get it in Wisconsin.

"The curve was flexible enough that we knew that tethering would work," Dr. Tassone said.

VBT is an alternative to spinal fusion. Rather than using a metal rod, screws and a tether allow for more movement and growth in the spine. It can only be done in certain patients.

Six months post-procedure, Tenley is right on track, with her curve going from 50 degrees to eight.

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"I’m really glad that I did this surgery," Biggar said.

Since Tenley’s surgery, Dr. Tassone has performed two other VBT surgeries. He said others are currently on the list, and Children’s is the only hospital in the state currently doing the procedure.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.