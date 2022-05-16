Teen charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy near 'The Bean'

A teen was charged with shooting a 16-year-old boy to death Saturday near "The Bean" at Millennium Park.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was accused of shooting Seandell Holliday in the chest around 7:30 p.m.

Holliday was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The teen was arrested moments later in the first block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery with a laser-sighted scope on a firearm, all felonies.

The teen is due in juvenile court Monday.

Two other people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Loop Saturday night, just hours after Holliday was killed.

A total of 30 people were arrested during Saturday's disturbance, 24 adults and six juveniles. There were seven guns recovered. Six people were also reprimanded for curfew violations. Two Chicago police officers were injured.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that no one under 18 will be allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. on weekends.

"Effective immediately, from Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors are not allowed in Millennium Park after 6:00 p.m.," Lightfoot said in a press release. "This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult."

Lightfoot and other city leaders will address weekend violence during a 9:30 a.m. news conference that will be live-streamed on this page.