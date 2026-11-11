Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of shooting mother of his children

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The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a shooting on Oct. 10. Tavarris Jones is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse. According to the complaint, police were dispatched after a 911 caller reported, "My momma got shot."



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he killed the mother of his children during a domestic violence shooting.

Tavarris Jones, 41, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse.

Jones appeared in court on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for a preliminary hearing, where the court found probable cause and bound him over for trial. A scheduling conference has been set for Dec. 17.

Milwaukee homicide

The Details:

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to reports of a shooting near 77th and Carmen on Oct. 10. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a woman who appeared to have sustained several gunshot wounds.

Police were dispatched after a 2:36 a.m. 911 call from the residence where the caller stated, "My momma got shot," the complaint said. The 911 caller reported that her mother’s boyfriend, identified as Tavarris Jones, had already left the scene.

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Police interviewed the 911 caller, who reported hearing two loud bangs while getting up to use the restroom, per the complaint.

According to court filings, the caller told authorities she initially thought her mother was just suffering from a nosebleed before realizing she was not breathing. She added that her mother had recently taken away Jones' house keys.

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Detectives subsequently interviewed another child who was home at the time of the shooting. According to her statement, she watched her father, later identified as Jones, pull the air conditioner from a window before he told her to go to her room and stay there, according to the complaint.

The child stated that she then witnessed Jones shoot her mother, the complaint states.

The child also told police she heard her parents arguing earlier that day, with her mother telling Jones that he had to get out of her house, court filings say.