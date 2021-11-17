Taste of TNF recipe: Old Bay chicken wings

Buffalo wings were first served at a place called the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, back in the 1960's. Since then, chicken wings have become the go-to food for football fans everywhere, so Dr. BBQ decided to create a special ‘Taste of TNF’ version for this week’s game.

If you’re not a ranch fan, Dr. BBQ says a traditional blue cheese-style dip and celery sticks also go great with these spicy wings.

Ingredients

16 single chicken wing segments

Old Bay dry seasoning

Dipping sauce

½ cup ranch dressing

2 tablespoons Old Bay hot sauce

Instructions

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°. Meanwhile make the dipping sauce by whisking together the ranch and the Old Bay hot sauce. Adjust to your desired level of heat. Serve the wings with the Old Bay ranch dipping sauce, additional Old Bay hot sauce and celery sticks on the side.

Makes about four servings.