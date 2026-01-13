Expand / Collapse search

Tailwinds Brewing Company offers unique travel-themed atmosphere

By
Published  January 13, 2026 7:55am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Tailwinds Brewing Company

Tailwinds Brewing Company

Brian Kramp is in Union Grove where they focus on local ingredients to create unique menu items that pair perfectly with their beer.

The Brief

    • Take a short trip to Union Grove and check out a unique travel-themed atmosphere filled with airline memorabilia and high-quality, locally sourced ales and specialty food.
    • Brian Kramp is sampling the suds with the Brewmaster at Tailwinds Brewing Company.

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Travel and brewing beer have been a passion for the owners of Tailwinds Brewing Company (1035 Main Street) for many years, but it wasn’t until last October that they unveiled a three-year project. Brian Kramp is checking out a local brewing company in Union Grove that has some unique serving tanks.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsUnion Grove