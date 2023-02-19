'Swarm of Meteors' illuminate Kansas sky

Residents in northwest Kansas were treated to a special light show Sunday night after meteors whizzed through the sky.

The National Weather Service's office in Goodland said the video captured a "small swarm of meteors" in the early morning hours.

The NWS posted the video on its Twitter page showing a batch of meteors and stars traveling in outer space.

Meanwhile, a small asteroid recently entered the Earth’s atmosphere over western Europe, creating a spectacular sight of a fireball careening across the skies until it made impact in northern France by the English Channel.

The European Space Agency tweeted that Sar2667, a one-meter [three-foot] meteoroid, also considered a small asteroid, had been detected and was expected to safely strike Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET early last Monday morning.

