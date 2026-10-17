'Suspicious substance' mailed to Rep. Gwen Moore

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The Brief Rep. Gwen Moore's district office was one of several across the nation that was sent a suspicious substance. Moore's staff will no longer sort mail at her Milwaukee district office. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the mailings.



U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore is among a growing list of lawmakers that received suspicious mail.

She confirmed on her social media accounts on Oct. 16 that her district office in Milwaukee received mail with a "suspicious substance" inside.

Suspicious mail sent to Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Democrat

The backstory:

Moore, a Democrat who represents Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District, says the incident has changed how her staff will handle mail moving forward.

"I can confirm my district office in Milwaukee was one of several offices nationwide belonging to elected officials who received mail with a suspicious substance inside," she wrote on social media. "My staff was using proper protocols and precautions when they opened the mail, but as a result of this incident, mail will no longer be sorted at the office."

Dig deeper:

Suspicious mailings were sent to lawmakers across the nation just weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

In neighboring Minnesota, letters were sent to the Secretary of State and to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a candidate for governor.

Another five Chicago-area lawmakers reportedly received similar mail.

Federal law enforcement officials say they're looking into the incidents.

"The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices, and FBI spokesperson said. "Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens."