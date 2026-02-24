Suspicious package at Froedtert Hospital not a threat; scene cleared

The Brief Police responded to Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday for a suspicious package investigation. Law enforcement cleared the scene shortly after 12 p.m.



Wauwatosa police were called out to Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 24 for the report of a suspicious package.

Following an investigation, in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the package was determined not to be a threat.

During the incident, the MRMC campus remained open. Law enforcement cleared the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.