Who’s at Super Bowl 2024? From Jay-Z to Elon Musk and, of course, Taylor Swift

Super Bowl 2024 is drawing in the big names this year, with Taylor Swift being perhaps the most famous celebrity in the crowd.

Her attendance even prompted online sleuths to track her whereabouts in the hours leading up to kickoff, as she had an Eras concert the night before in Tokyo.

She made it back in time

But she’s not the only A-lister that made their way to Las Vegas:

Jay-Z, Blue at the Super Bowl

American Rapper Jay-Z stands on the sidelines with daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw Expand

Gordon Ramsay at the Super Bowl

Gordon Ramsay looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Elon Musk at the Super Bowl

(Center) CEO of Tesla Elon Musk looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jon Hamm at the Super Bowl

(L-R) Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Luke Combs at the Super Bowl

Nicole Hocking (C) and Singer Luke Combs (R) look on in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani at the Super Bowl

(L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl

Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame held at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Paradise, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Ice Spice, Blake Lively at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is seen prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This story was reported from Detroit and is being updated.