Summit flooding returns near lake; neighbors seek solutions

The Brief Summit neighbors are dealing with flooding again near Upper Nemahbin Lake. Residents say water is covering streets and sidewalks for the second time in months. Some believe dam outflow may be contributing and want long-term solutions.



Neighbors in the Village of Summit are dealing with flooding again, marking the second time since last August that yards and streets near Upper Nemahbin Lake have filled with water.

Local perspective:

Residents along Venice Beach Road say water from the lake has crept into their neighborhoods, covering sidewalks and making it difficult to get around.

"You just shake your head," said Pat Hawley, who lives in the flooded area.

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Hawley said she has had to walk through water to get to her car.

"The car is about 200 feet over there. So, coming home from work not sure how high the water was going to be," Hawley said.

Neighbors say the situation feels all too familiar.

"The first thing was, here we go again," said Brian Brenegan, who has lived in the area for seven years. "It’s come up over the sidewalk."

The backstory:

Flooding last August lingered for weeks after heavy rain soaked the area. While conditions this time are not as severe, residents say water levels are still reaching close to a foot in some areas.

"This is now twice in the last year and when is it going to stop?" Brenegan asked.

What they're saying:

Brenegan believes outflow from the Delafield dam may be contributing to the flooding and is calling for solutions.

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"I just wish that someone could be a little more empathetic with us and actually offer solutions instead of just saying you’re in a flood plain," Brenegan said. "I would like to see someone offer solutions."

FOX6 reached out to leaders in Delafield and Summit about concerns over dam outflow but did not hear back.

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