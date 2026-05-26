Summerfest, T-Mobile unveil lineup of fan experiences, special perks

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The Brief T-Mobile turns up the volume at Summerfest with ticket giveaways and the debut of club Magenta in Milwaukee and more. The new T-Mobile Stage at Summerfest features a lineup packed with fan favorites. Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 18–20, June 25–27, and July 2-4.



Summerfest and T-Mobile on Tuesday, May 26 unveiled a lineup of fan experiences and special perks for festivalgoers this year.

Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 18–20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.

Summerfest Community Ticket Giveaway

What we know:

Starting May 27 at 10 a.m., fans can visit participating T-Mobile stores and scan a QR code to receive a FREE pair of one-day Summerfest General Admission ticket — available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Visit T-MobileTickets.com/Summerfest for more details.

Participating T-Mobile locations include:

Glendale, WI: 5530 N. Port Washington Rd.

Brookfield, WI: 16075 W. Bluemound Rd.

Wauwatosa, WI: 3860 N. 124th St.

Germantown, WI: W182N9606 Appleton Ave., Ste. 101

Chicago, IL: 4714 N. Broadway

Chicago, IL: 2737 N. Elston Ave.

Fans who visit participating stores can also enter for a chance to win a VIP Prize Pack, including:

T-Mobile pit wristbands

Captain’s Deck passes

Tickets to the amphitheater show of their choice

Amphitheater parking

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Club Magenta: The Ultimate VIP Festival Experience

What we know:

T-Mobile is bringing Club Magenta to Milwaukee for the first time ever. Open to T-Mobile members, UScellular customers and two guests, Club Magenta offers a premium festival lounge experience with elevated views of the T-Mobile Stage, with even more perks for T-Mobile and UScellular customers.

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At Club Magenta, fans can enjoy:

An elevated viewing deck with shaded seating, a private bar and charging stations

Photo-worthy backdrops inspired by Summerfest culture

Complimentary custom trucker hats and phone slings

The T-Mobile Gumball Machine with chances to win prizes like pit tickets, SkyGlider vouchers and more

All festivalgoers can also stop by T-Mobile’s retail truck near the T-Mobile Stage for more giveaways and games or stay powered up at nearby charging stations throughout Summerfest.

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Artists at the T-Mobile Stage with FOX6

The new T-Mobile Stage at Summerfest features a lineup packed with fan favorites including Tucker Wetmore, Tyrese, Audrey Nuna, Flo Rida, All Time Low, Nate Smith, Marcus King Band, The Temper Trap, Joywave, and many more.