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Summerfest, T-Mobile unveil lineup of fan experiences, special perks

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Published  May 26, 2026 8:15 AM CDT
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Summerfest

The Brief

    • T-Mobile turns up the volume at Summerfest with ticket giveaways and the debut of club Magenta in Milwaukee and more.
    • The new T-Mobile Stage at Summerfest features a lineup packed with fan favorites.
    • Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 18–20, June 25–27, and July 2-4.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest and T-Mobile on Tuesday, May 26 unveiled a lineup of fan experiences and special perks for festivalgoers this year. 

Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 18–20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026. 

Summerfest Community Ticket Giveaway

What we know:

Starting May 27 at 10 a.m., fans can visit participating T-Mobile stores and scan a QR code to receive a FREE pair of one-day Summerfest General Admission ticket — available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. 

Visit T-MobileTickets.com/Summerfest for more details. 

Participating T-Mobile locations include:

  • Glendale, WI: 5530 N. Port Washington Rd.
  • Brookfield, WI: 16075 W. Bluemound Rd.
  • Wauwatosa, WI: 3860 N. 124th St.
  • Germantown, WI: W182N9606 Appleton Ave., Ste. 101
  • Chicago, IL: 4714 N. Broadway
  • Chicago, IL: 2737 N. Elston Ave.

Fans who visit participating stores can also enter for a chance to win a VIP Prize Pack, including:

  • T-Mobile pit wristbands
  • Captain’s Deck passes
  • Tickets to the amphitheater show of their choice
  • Amphitheater parking

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Club Magenta: The Ultimate VIP Festival Experience 

What we know:

T-Mobile is bringing Club Magenta to Milwaukee for the first time ever. Open to T-Mobile members, UScellular customers and two guests, Club Magenta offers a premium festival lounge experience with elevated views of the T-Mobile Stage, with even more perks for T-Mobile and UScellular customers.

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At Club Magenta, fans can enjoy:

  • An elevated viewing deck with shaded seating, a private bar and charging stations
  • Photo-worthy backdrops inspired by Summerfest culture
  • Complimentary custom trucker hats and phone slings
  • The T-Mobile Gumball Machine with chances to win prizes like pit tickets, SkyGlider vouchers and more

All festivalgoers can also stop by T-Mobile’s retail truck near the T-Mobile Stage for more giveaways and games or stay powered up at nearby charging stations throughout Summerfest.

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Artists at the T-Mobile Stage with FOX6

The new T-Mobile Stage at Summerfest features a lineup packed with fan favorites including Tucker Wetmore, Tyrese, Audrey Nuna, Flo Rida, All Time Low, Nate Smith, Marcus King Band, The Temper Trap, Joywave, and many more.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Summerfest. 

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