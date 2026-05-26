Summerfest, T-Mobile unveil lineup of fan experiences, special perks
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest and T-Mobile on Tuesday, May 26 unveiled a lineup of fan experiences and special perks for festivalgoers this year.
Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 18–20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.
Summerfest Community Ticket Giveaway
What we know:
Starting May 27 at 10 a.m., fans can visit participating T-Mobile stores and scan a QR code to receive a FREE pair of one-day Summerfest General Admission ticket — available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Visit T-MobileTickets.com/Summerfest for more details.
Participating T-Mobile locations include:
- Glendale, WI: 5530 N. Port Washington Rd.
- Brookfield, WI: 16075 W. Bluemound Rd.
- Wauwatosa, WI: 3860 N. 124th St.
- Germantown, WI: W182N9606 Appleton Ave., Ste. 101
- Chicago, IL: 4714 N. Broadway
- Chicago, IL: 2737 N. Elston Ave.
Fans who visit participating stores can also enter for a chance to win a VIP Prize Pack, including:
- T-Mobile pit wristbands
- Captain’s Deck passes
- Tickets to the amphitheater show of their choice
- Amphitheater parking
Club Magenta: The Ultimate VIP Festival Experience
What we know:
T-Mobile is bringing Club Magenta to Milwaukee for the first time ever. Open to T-Mobile members, UScellular customers and two guests, Club Magenta offers a premium festival lounge experience with elevated views of the T-Mobile Stage, with even more perks for T-Mobile and UScellular customers.
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At Club Magenta, fans can enjoy:
- An elevated viewing deck with shaded seating, a private bar and charging stations
- Photo-worthy backdrops inspired by Summerfest culture
- Complimentary custom trucker hats and phone slings
- The T-Mobile Gumball Machine with chances to win prizes like pit tickets, SkyGlider vouchers and more
All festivalgoers can also stop by T-Mobile’s retail truck near the T-Mobile Stage for more giveaways and games or stay powered up at nearby charging stations throughout Summerfest.
Artists at the T-Mobile Stage with FOX6
The new T-Mobile Stage at Summerfest features a lineup packed with fan favorites including Tucker Wetmore, Tyrese, Audrey Nuna, Flo Rida, All Time Low, Nate Smith, Marcus King Band, The Temper Trap, Joywave, and many more.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Summerfest.