Summerfest generated $221.6 million in economic impact for Milwaukee

The Brief Summerfest generated $221.6 million in economic impact for the City of Milwaukee. The 2026 festival also supported approximately 4,300 full-time and part-time jobs. Additionally, the report evaluated Summerfest's Garth Brooks kickoff concerts, which brought in 44,764 fans.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. says Summerfest 2026 generated $221.6 million in economic impact for the City of Milwaukee; $259.2 million for the state of Wisconsin.

Economic impact

By the numbers:

The numbers were reported in a study conducted by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company.

Compared to the 2023 Oxford Economics study, Summerfest's economic impact increased by over 38% in Milwaukee—rising from $160.3 million to $221.6 million—and over 37% statewide, climbing from $188.7 million to $259.2 million.

What they're saying:

"Summerfest is a powerful economic engine driving growth across Milwaukee and Wisconsin," said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "These results reflect the impact of Milwaukee World Festival’s investment in Summerfest and Henry Maier Festival Park."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to a news release, the 2026 festival also supported approximately 4,300 full-time and part-time jobs while generating $15.5 million in state and local tax revenue for Milwaukee.

Statewide, Summerfest supported 4,600 full-time and part-time jobs and generated $18.3 million in state and local tax revenue.

Related article

Opening-night kickoff concerts

Dig deeper:

Additionally, the report evaluated the economic impact of Garth Brooks' Summerfest kickoff concerts.

Drawing a combined 44,764 fans—including over 25,000 visitors from outside the area—the two concerts generated an additional economic impact of $30.8 million for Milwaukee and $36.1 million statewide.