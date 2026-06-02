Summerfest: Stage pit access; free admission for military & first responders

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The Brief Summerfest announced new fan experiences on Tuesday designed to bring concertgoers closer to the stage while supporting ToolBank USA. Festivalgoers looking for an up-close concert experience can gain stage pit access through Generac’s "Power Up with Purpose" program. Generac is also the presenting sponsor of Military and First Responder Appreciation Day at Summerfest on Saturday, June 27.



Summerfest revealed on Tuesday, June 2 new fan experiences that not only bring concertgoers closer to the music, but also support ToolBank USA and honor hometown heroes.

Power Up with Purpose program

Dig deeper:

Located in the center of the festival grounds, the Generac Power Stage with Miller High Life will feature nine days of Indie, EDM, Alternative, New Wave, and Rock performances during Summerfest.

For its fourth consecutive year, Generac’s "Power Up with Purpose" program is returning to offer festivalgoers exclusive stage pit access for an up-close concert experience.

To date, the initiative has raised over $233,000 for nonprofits dedicated to disaster response and veteran housing. This year, the program will direct its support to ToolBank USA’s Disaster Services program.



Fans can purchase stage pit passes to that evening’s headliner and the two acts just prior at the Generac Power Stage, while supporting the mission of ToolBank USA’s Disaster Services program.

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Passes go on sale daily at noon starting June 18 on-site at Summerfest. Grab yours early—they are only available while supplies last!

To purchase, visit the Generac orange shipping container, located across from the stage and use the on-site vending machine.

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Artists at the Generac Power Stage

June 18 – Echo & the Bunnymen, Modern English

June 19 – Father John Misty, Evan Honer

June 20 – flipturn, Penelope Road

June 25 – Subtronics, Grabbitz

June 26 – Elderbrook (DJ Set), Big Wild

June 27 – Wolfmother, King Buffalo

July 2- Candlebox, Buckcherry

July 3 – Spoon, Ax and the Hatchetmen

July 4 – BoDeans 40th Anniversary, The Jayhawks

Military and First Responder Appreciation Day

What we know:

Generac is the presenting sponsor of Military and First Responder Appreciation Day at Summerfest on Saturday, June 27.

From 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., active-duty military, veterans, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs—plus up to four family members—will receive free admission by presenting a valid ID.

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