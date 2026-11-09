Summerfest 2027 headliner: Mumford & Sons to perform on July 9

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The Brief Mumford & Sons will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 9, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.



Summerfest announced on Monday, Nov. 9, that Mumford & Sons will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 9, 2027—marking their very first time playing the festival.

Get tickets

What you can do:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.

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Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.